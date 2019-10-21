Pamphlets Distributed in Lucknow Cursing Yogi Adityanath Govt for Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder

Lucknow: Three days after the controversial murder of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, the state capital woke up to another surprise on Monday morning with pamphlets cursing chief minister Yogi Adityanath being distributed along with newspapers in several localities including the Lucknow cantonment area, which is witnessing assembly bypolls today.

The pamphlets are carrying the name of Akhil Bhartiya Navjagran Sawarn Samaj, a body which claims to be working for the betterment of the Brahmin community.

The pamphlets carry the headline ‘Sharam Karo Yogi Sharam Karo’ and then it goes on to say, “The BJP government which claims of improving law and order in the state should be ashamed. In the last 11 days, 23 Brahmins were killed. Be ashamed. The people of the state voted you to power with the dream of development of the state. The hollow promises of this government have broken the back of the common people. At least leave the chair now, maintaining law and order is beyond your capability.”

Condemning the death of Tiwari, the pamphlet further says, “The term of Yogi government in the state is now only a matter of few days and very soon mid-term polls will be held. The murder of Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari is a slap on the face of the government which boasted about Hindutva. Akhil Bhartiya Navjagran Sawarn Samaj demands CBI probe of the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari. CM Yogi should be ashamed as once again a Brahmin family is affected, while the CM is just doing lip-service to the family members of Kamlesh Tiwari.”

Targeting the CM for meeting Tiwari’s family, the pamphlet says, “The meeting of CM with family of Kamlesh Tiwari is like sprinkling salt over wounds. The begul for Dharm Yudh has been blown, it is not late and all the Brahmins should know their strength,” said the pamphlet.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday. His throat was slit before he was shot multiple times and died on his way to a hospital. Late on Friday night, UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, had announced the formation of a special investigation team to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested from Surat in Gujarat for hatching a conspiracy to kill Tiwari over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed in 2015. The suspects were brought to Lucknow on Monday after getting a 72 hour transit remand.

