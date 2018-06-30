GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Ends Today: All You Need to Know

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

Puja Menon |

Updated:June 30, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Ends Today: All You Need to Know
Image for representation only.
The deadline to link the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar - the unique biometric identification number - ends today, June 30. As of now, the government has announced no further extension in deadline.

This was the fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their biometric ID (Aadhaar). The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

Steps you need to follow to Link Aadhaar with PAN:

Step 1: Click on the income tax department’s website link  https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Step 2: On the left pane of the website, there is a header called ‘Link Aadhaar.’

Step 3: Click on the header called ‘Link Aadhaar to PAN Card.’

Step 4: Fill in the PAN card number, Aadhaar card number and your name as given exactly in your Aadhaar card. Ensure that the date of birth mentioned on both the cards are same.

Step 5: Click submit.

Step 6: UIDAI, the official website for Aadhaar will verify and validate the details and the linking will be confirmed.

In case of any minor mismatch in the name, one will get and OTP linked to the Aadhaar number. If the name is completely different, then the linking would fail and one would have to get the name changed in the database.

How to Link Aadhaar to PAN via SMS

The Income Tax department had recently issued ads stating that one can link Aadhaar and Pan by sending an SMS to either 56161 or 567678.

To link the two IDs, send an SMS in the following format.

UIDPAN.

While Aadhaar is issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India to residents, PAN is a ten-digit alphanumeric number issued in the form of a card by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity.

 

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery