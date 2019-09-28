Deadline to Link PAN with Aadhaar Extended by Three Months to December 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Saturday extended the deadline to link a user's PAN card with the Aadhaar by three months to December 31. The earlier deadline was September 30.

The extension comes as a relief for individuals who are yet to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar. As per the current laws, if your PAN card is not linked with your aadhaar, the PAN will become inoperative.

A taxpayer who does not have an e-filing account or a PAN will not be able to avail the facility of getting into e-assessment system of income tax that is set to be launched from next month, a latest Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) directive said.

It added cases where a taxman has conducted raids and instances categorised under "extraordinary circumstances" shall also not be covered under the faceless assessment system set to be launched on October 8 in the country.

The CBDT, which frames policy for the Income Tax Department, issued a circular on Thursday stating exceptions to the new system.

