Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Pan India NRC is Merely BJP's Political Rhetoric, Can Never be a Reality, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds as you cannot declare a person who has been living in the country for many decades a foreigner.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pan India NRC is Merely BJP's Political Rhetoric, Can Never be a Reality, Says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee at an Iftar party during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, Monday, June 3, 2019. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out out at BJP over its NRC rhetoric and said pan India citizens' register can never be a reality as all living in the country are its legal citizens.

"NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee told reporters.

She said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds. "A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him as a foreigner all of a sudden. This is completely unacceptable. Pan India NRC will never be a reality," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram