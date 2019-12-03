Pan India NRC is Merely BJP's Political Rhetoric, Can Never be a Reality, Says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds as you cannot declare a person who has been living in the country for many decades a foreigner.
West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee at an Iftar party during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kolkata, Monday, June 3, 2019. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out out at BJP over its NRC rhetoric and said pan India citizens' register can never be a reality as all living in the country are its legal citizens.
"NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee told reporters.
She said her opposition to NRC is not driven only by politics but also on humanitarian grounds. "A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him as a foreigner all of a sudden. This is completely unacceptable. Pan India NRC will never be a reality," Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wait Over Fans. Trailer of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will Drop On December 8
- Unhappy with Commando 3 Action Scene, Wrestler Sushil Kumar Demands Its Removal
- 'Lock Men Up After 7 PM, Not Women': Video of Protester Goes Viral After Hyderabad Gang Rape
- Tamil Nadu Man Risks Life, Climbs Down Snake-Infested Well to Save a Drowning Peacock
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free