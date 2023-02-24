Pan-Kerala Raids by Vigilance Bureau to Uncover CM Fund Fraud Continue, Vijayan Promises Strict Action

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting raids across Kerala over disbursal of funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to ineligible applicants via agents.

Around 500 vigilance officers across the state are probing the allegations in each district. In districts like Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki, the officers have uncovered a more organised effort to get cash for ineligible applicants.

The Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund is meant for treatment of poor people who are suffering and to help those hit by natural calamities.

Manoj Abraham, director of the bureau, said vigilance as well as chief minister’s office received some complaints after which the raids were initiated. Friday is the second day of raids and the officials expect to give a preliminary report by Saturday.

According to officials, the misappropriation of funds is happening in all districts across the state. For instance, there are cases where several reports have been given by the same doctor while in others, people in whose name the funds have been disbursed are unaware of the same.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strong action will be taken against those indulging in the fraud to ensure that the assistance from CMDR goes to those who deserve it. The government insisted that no discrepancy will be allowed to creep into the initiative and hence the vigilance bureau has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has expressed shock over the reports of fraud and demanded a probe by a special team to bring out the truth.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan told reporters in Kochi that it is now evident that “no adequate inspections were carried out at village offices, collectorates and the Chief Minister’s office before granting the financial relief from the CMDRF”. He added: “A special team should be formed to examine the entire files in this regard and conduct the investigation.”​

