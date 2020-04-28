Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar Apologises for Buying New Car Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Panaji: In view of mounting social and political pressure, Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar on Tuesday, apologised for buying a new car amid corona crisis. This is the time when the state government as well as civic corporation is also facing financial crunch.

"I apologise to the people of Panaji. I should not have bought a car in this crisis," Madkaikar told reporters in Panaji on Tuesday. Madkaikar heads the ruling BJP panel in the city corporation.

He has been under fire from both his BJP colleagues, opposition as well as civil society for buying an expesive car on Monday costing around Rs 16 lakh.

Madkaikar claimed that he had requested the government for grants to buy a new car for himself a year back.

"The car I was using was seven years old. I had requested the government permission to to buy a new car. The cost of this new car is Rs 16.70 lakh. The government at that time had sanctioned the Corporation upto Rs 14 lakh for a new car for an incumbent mayor," Madkaikar told reporters.

The mayor further said, that fresh guidelines which were issued by the government earlier this month, increased the cap to purchase a car for the Panaji mayor's office from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the new car was purchased on Monday, the day after the carshowroom opened after the relaxation in lockdown guidelines.

