Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar Apologises for Buying New Car Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Madkaikar claimed that he had requested the government for grants to buy a new car for himself a year back.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar Apologises for Buying New Car Amid Covid-19 Crisis
Image for representation.

Panaji: In view of mounting social and political pressure, Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar on Tuesday, apologised for buying a new car amid corona crisis. This is the time when the state government as well as civic corporation is also facing financial crunch.

"I apologise to the people of Panaji. I should not have bought a car in this crisis," Madkaikar told reporters in Panaji on Tuesday. Madkaikar heads the ruling BJP panel in the city corporation.

He has been under fire from both his BJP colleagues, opposition as well as civil society for buying an expesive car on Monday costing around Rs 16 lakh.

Madkaikar claimed that he had requested the government for grants to buy a new car for himself a year back.

"The car I was using was seven years old. I had requested the government permission to to buy a new car. The cost of this new car is Rs 16.70 lakh. The government at that time had sanctioned the Corporation upto Rs 14 lakh for a new car for an incumbent mayor," Madkaikar told reporters.

The mayor further said, that fresh guidelines which were issued by the government earlier this month, increased the cap to purchase a car for the Panaji mayor's office from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the new car was purchased on Monday, the day after the carshowroom opened after the relaxation in lockdown guidelines.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres