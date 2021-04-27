Panchang, April 27, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Tuesday

April 27 will be observed as the Shukla Paksha Purnima Tithi or full-moon day of Chaitra month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Mangalwara (Tuesday) which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day will be also observed as Hanuman Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. He is also called the Vanara God. He is also known as the Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. He is one of the greatest devotees of Lord Ram and helped him during the war with Demon King Ravana. For Hindus, the day is quite significant.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 27:

Sunrise time: 05:44 am

Sunset time: 06.54 pm

Moonrise time: 07.16 pm

Moonset time: 05.53 am on April 28

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for April 27:

The Purnima Tithi will remain up to 9.01 am in the morning and then Pratipada Tithi will start and prevail for the whole day. The Nakshatra will be Swati up to 8.08 pm and then it will be Vishakha. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Tula Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 27:

Know about the Abhijit muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Vijaya muhurat, and Godhuli muhurat on April 27, and plan your day accordingly:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:53 am to 12:45 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:31 pm to 03:23 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:41 pm to 07:05 pm

Amrit Kalam: 12.26 pm to 1.50 pm

Inauspicious timings for April 27:

Know about the timings for Rahu Kalam, Varjyam, Gulikai Kalam, and other inauspicious muhurats for April 27 and avoid these times to start any work:

Rahu kalam: 03.36 pm to 05.15 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 12.19 pm to 01.58 pm

Yamaganda: 09:01 am to 10:40 am

