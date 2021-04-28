Panchang, April 28, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Wednesday

Panchang is a Hindu calendar which includes details of auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day. Many believers are of the opinion that if they follow the muhurats mentioned in Panchang, they are more likely to be successful. It is also said, if one does important activities like buying a new car, property in the auspicious muhurats, more prosperity will come their way. On April 28, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga duration is between 05:13 PM and 05:42 AM, April 29. This period of the day is considered pious for conducting any activity and is said to guarantee success for a new endeavour. The day according to Panchang is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha.

Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset time:

The sun will rise at 5:43 AM and will set at 6:55 PM, while the moonrise will take place at 8:28 PM and the moonset will happen at 06:35 AM.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for April 28:

The Dwitya tithi will go till 01:34 AM of April 29, after which Tritiya tithi will begin. The moon will continue to be in Tula rashi till 11:56 AM. Vishakha Nakshatra will be till 05:13 PM, followed byAnuradha.

Here is a look at the Shubh Muhurat for April 28:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:16 AM, April 29 to 04:59 AM, April 29

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:31 PM to 03:23 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:41 PM to 07:05 PM

Amrit Kalam: 09:29 AM to 10:54 AM

Take a look at the Ashubha Mahuratas for April 28:

Rahu Kalam: 12:19 PM to 01:58 PM

Gulikai Kalam: 10:40 AM to 12:19 PM

Dur Muhurtam: 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here