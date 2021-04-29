Panchang, April 29, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Thursday

April 29 will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Guruwara (Thursday), which is dedicated to Lord Brihaspati who is said to be the Priest of Gods. Many Hindu devotees observe fast on this day to seek blessings. In Vedic astrology planet, Jupiter is said to be an indicator of good luck, wealth, devotion, fortune, fame, morality, and spirituality. He is also believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 29:

Sunrise time - 05:42 am

Sunset time - 06.55 pm

Moonrise time - 09.39 pm

Moonset time - 07.22 am on April 30

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for April 29:

The Tritiya Tithi will remain up to 10.09 pm in the night and then Chaturthi Tithi will start. The nakshatra will be Anuradha upto 02:29 pm and then it will be Jyeshtha. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 29:

Read about the Shubh muhurat on April 29 to perform any religious work or to make a new beginning.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:45 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:42 pm to 07:06 pm

Amrit Kalam: There will be no Amrit Kalam on April 29

Inauspicious timings for April 27:

Read about the time periods that should be avoided for puja, yagna or hawan. These inauspicious muhurats on April 29 are:

Rahu kalam: 01:58 pm to 03:37 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 09:00 am to 10:39 am

Yamaganda: 05:42 am to 07:21 am

Varjyam: 07:32 pm to 08:59 pm

