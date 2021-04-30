Panchang, April 30, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Friday

April 30 will be observed as the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Vaishakha month in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Shukrawara (Friday). According to Hindu panchang, the day is dedicated to Goddess Santoshi, Goddess Mahalakshmi, Goddess Annapuraneshwari, and Goddess Durga. The day will also be observed as Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi. On this day, devotees worship the Vikata Maha Ganapati form of Lord Ganesha and the Vinayaka Peetha to rid themselves of hurdles, miseries, sorrows, and pain.

Sunrise and Sunset time for April 30:

Sunrise time: 05:41 am

Sunset time: 06.56 pm

Moonrise time: 10.48 pm

Moonset time: 8.15 am on May 1

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for April 30:

The Chaturthi Tithi will remain up to 7.09 pm in the evening and then Panchami Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha up to 12.08 pm. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi, while Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi till 12.08 pm and then it will transition to Dhanu Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on April 30:

Read about the Shubh muhurat on April 30 to perform any religious work or to make a new beginning.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:45 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:43 pm to 07:07 pm

Amrit Kalam: There will be no Amrit Kalam on April 30

Inauspicious timings for April 30:

Read about the time periods that should be avoided for puja, yagna or hawan on April 30.

Rahu Kalam: 10:39 am to 12:18 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 07:21 am to 09:00 am

Yamaganda: 03:37 pm to 05:16 pm

Varjyam: 07:30 pm to 08:59 pm

