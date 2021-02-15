​Panchang for February 15: Know the Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat & Other Details of the Day

Panchang, which by the name itself says that it is made up of five main components including Tithi, Yoga, Vara, Nakshatra, and Karana, is used by astrologers to determine auspicious timings for various social and religious events.Location, Time Zone, Time and Date are few of the things which are very crucial in determining the accurate Panchang for a particular day. People are advised to check the details every morning so that they can do the work at the correct time and get benefited.

According to the Hindu calendar, February 15is the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Somwara (Monday). The day will start with the sunrise at 06:58 am and the sunset is at 06:12 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 09:13 am and moonset is at 09:31 pm.

The details one need to go through in the Vedic calendar before starting the day to churn out the best of it are as under.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Chaturthi Tithi will prevail up to 03.36 am on February 16, after which Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin.The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada up to 06.29 pm after which Revati Nakshatra will start.The sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will also be in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 15:

The Abhijit Muhurat which is also regarded as the most fruitful time of the day will start at 12.13 pm and conclude at 12.57 pm. Panchang also includes Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat which are also considered very favourable and will start from 02:27 pm to 03:12 pm and 06:01 pm to 06:25 pm, respectively.

Inauspicious timings for February 15:

Rahu Kalam,considered as the most inauspicious time and is avoided by the people to commence anything, will take place between 08:22 am to 09:26 pm in the day.