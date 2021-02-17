Panchang for February 17: Know Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal & Other Details

Panchang is made up of five main components which are used by the astrologers to give useful information required to predict appropriate and auspicious timings for various important social and religious events including festivals, vrats, celebrations, inaugurations etc. To know the best time to start a new venture and know the good and bad time throughout the day, people are advised to go through the Panchang every morning.

According to the Hindu calendar, February 17 is the Shashthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Budhwara (Wednesday). The day will start with the sunrise at 06:56 am and the sunset is at 06:14 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 10:13 am and moonset is at 11:16 pm.

Here are the details one needs to go through in the Vedic calendar.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Time of the sunrise depicts the Tithi of the day and February 17 is the Shashthi Tithi which will prevail up to the full night. After that, Shukla Tithi will begin and stay up to 2:39 am on February 18.

The Nakshatra will be Ashwini up to 11.49 pm after which Bharani will start.

The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will be in Mesha (Aries) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 17:

The most fruitful and auspicious time of the day is Abhijit Muhurat. However, on February 17 there is no auspicious time. Other than Abhijit Muhurat, Panchang also includes Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat which are also considered favorable and will start from 02:28 pm to 03:13 pm and 06:02 pm to 06:26 pm respectively.

Inauspicious timings for February 17:

Rahu Kalam which is considered as the most inauspicious time will take place between 12:35 pm to 02:00 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam are also believed to be Asubh muhurat and will run from 11:10 are to 12:35 pm and 05:20 pm to 09:08 pm.