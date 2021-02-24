​Panchang for February 24: Details About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

All the crucial information regarding various important social and religious events including festivals, vrats, etc. are mentioned or provided in the Hindu Panchang. The Vedic calendar tells about the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day, Nakshatra, Tithi, etc. According to the Hindu calendar, February 24 is the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Magha Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Budhwara (Wednesday). The day also marks the Jaya Ekadashi Parana.

Parana means breaking the fast or vrat and it is performed on the next day of Ekadashi fast after sunrise. It will prevail from 06:50 am to 09:08 am on February 24. Also, people doing the fast need to know that Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara, that is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi.

Following are the details one need to know about February 24:

Sunrise: 06:50 am

Sunset: 06:18 pm

Moonrise: 03:16 pm

Moonset: 05:29 am on February 25

February 24 is the Dwadashi Tithi, which will prevail up to 06:05 pm, after which Trayodashi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Punarvasu up to 01:17 pm, after which Pushya Nakshatra will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon will be in Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi up to 07:10 am and then will enter Karka (Cancer) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 24:

There is no Abhijit Muhurat on Wednesday, February 24. Abhijit Muhurat is regarded as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day along with Vijay Muhurat and Godhuli Muhurat. Vijay Muhurat will start from 02:29 pm and end at03:15 pm, while Godhuli Muhurat will be from 06:07 pm to 06:31 pm.

Inauspicious timings for February 24:

Rahu Kalam is considered the most inauspicious time of the day and will take place between 12:34 pm and02:00 pm. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 11:08 am to 12:34 pm and 09:17 pm to 10:53 pm on February 24.