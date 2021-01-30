Panchang for January 30: Know About Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

For starting any important or new work it is always advised to follow an auspicious time or shubh muhurat. According to Hindu beliefs, doing so will bring growth, happiness and success for the person commencing the task. To know the details about the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi going through a Panchang, which is the Vedic Calendar will help you know the required information on the same.

Panchang tells about five things that are Tithi, Day, Nakshatra, Yog and Karan. The reason behind this is said to be that the word is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Panch’ and ‘Ang’ which means five parts.

January 30, Saturday, is the Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is Shaniwara (Saturday) and the Dwitiya Tithi will remain upto 10:12 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.10 am and the sunset will be marked at 5.59 pm.

Know the auspicious time, puja muhurat and other details below:

Sunrise time- 7.10 am

Sunset time- 5.59 pm

Moonrise time- 7:37 pm

Moonset time- 8:25 am, January 31

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Dwitiya Tithi will conclude at 10:12 pm on January 30 and the Nakshatra will be Magha upto 2:28 am on Sunday, January 31. After this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will begin and remain the entire day on January 31 till midnight. Talking about the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Simha (Leo) Rashi.

Auspicious timings for January 30:

Abhijit Muhurat which is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.56 pm on January 30. Abhijit Muhurat is also considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat.

Inauspicious timings for January 30:

Rahu Kalam, which is considered as the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology, will start at 9:52 am and will conclude at 11:14 am. Rahu is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new.