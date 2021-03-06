Panchang for March 6: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat & Rahu Kaal

Panchang or the Vedic Calendar is followed by the people to get details regarding the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day and other details which are important to be known for the religious events like festivals and vrats. Following auspicious timing to perform a task or any ritual is said to bring success and wealth. According to the Hindu calendar, March 6 is the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, Phalguna Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Shaniwara (Saturday).

The day will also mark the celebration of Janaki Jayanti. Janaki Jayanti or Sita Ashtami is celebrated every year on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Phalguna according to the North Indian Lunar Calendar. However, the Jayanti is observed during Magha lunar month according to the Amanta lunar calendar which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian states.

Details which one needs to know about the day are provided below:Sunrise: 06:40 amSunset: 06:24 pmMoonrise: 02:01 am, March 7Moonset: 11:42 am

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:March 6 is the Ashtami Tithi which will prevail up to 06:10 pm after which Navami Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Jyeshtha up to 09:38 pm after which Mula will start.The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will be in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi up to 09:38 pm and will then enter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for March 6:Known as the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat on Saturday, March 6 will prevail from 12:09 pm to 12:56 pm followed by Godhuli Muhurat at 06:12 pm to 06:36 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:29 pm to 03:16 pm. These two are also known as the Shubh Muhurats other than the Abhijit Muhurat.

Inauspicious timings for March 6:Regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, Rahu Kalam will take place between 09:36 am to 11:04 am while the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 06:40 am to 08:08 am and 05:25 am, March 7 to 06:59 am on March 7 respectively.