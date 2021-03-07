Panchang for March 7: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Muhurat

Information or details regarding the appropriate and auspicious timings for various important social and religious events like festivals and vrats can be accessed by the people through Panchang or the Vedic Calendar. According to Hindu beliefs, knowing these details are crucial to perform a task or any ritual to avail success and prosperity in one's life. As per the Hindu calendar, March 7, 2021is the Navami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, Phalguna Mass in Vikram Samvat 2077 and the day is Raviwara (Sunday).

The day will start with the sunrise at 06:39 am and the sunset is at 06:25 pm. Similarly, the moonrise is at 03:02 am on March 8, 2021and the moonset is at 12:36 pm.

You can go through the below-mentioned details to know about the day:

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

March 7 is the Navami Tithi which will prevail up to 04:47 pm, after which Dashmi Tithi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Mula up to 08:59 pm after which Purva Ashadha will start. The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi, while the moon will enter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for March 7:

One of the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day is said to be the Abhijit Muhurat, which will prevail from 12:08 pm to 12:55 pm on Sunday, March7, followed by Godhuli Muhurat from06:13 pm to 06:37 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:29 pm to 03:17 pm. Godhuli Muhurat and Vijay Muhurat are the other two shubh Muhurats that can be kept in mind.

Inauspicious timings for March 7:

Rahu Kalam, which is regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day, will take place between 04:57 pm and06:25 pm, while the other two inauspicious timings that is the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 03:28 pm to 04:57 pm and from 07:26 pm to 08:59 pm, respectively.