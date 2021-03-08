Panchang for March 8: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Muhurat

As per Panchang, March 8 is the Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, Phalguna mass in 2077 Vikrama Samvata and the say in Somwara (Monday). The Vedic Calendar i.e. Panchang gives details of the tithi, nakshtra, auspicious, inauspicious timings of the day along with other information. It also shares information about vrat, puja days and festivals. People refer to it before undertaking any new, important or sacred activity.

Here are all the details you need to know about March 8, 2021.

The sunrise will take place at 6:39 am and sunset is at 6: 25 pm. The timing for moonrise and moonset is 4:00 am and 1:32 pm respectively.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

March 8 is the Dashami Tithi which will prevail up to 3:44 pm after which Ekadashi will begin. The Nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha up to 8:50 pm after which Uttara Ashadha will start.

The sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi while the moon will enter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Rashi till 2:39 am on March 9.

Auspicious Muhurat for March 8:

One of the most fruitful and auspicious time of the day is said to be the Abhijit Muhurat which will prevail from 12:08 pm to 12:56 pm on March 8 followed by Godhuli Muhurat at 06:14 pm to 06:38 pm and Vijay Muhurat from 02:30 pm to 03:17 pm. Godhuli Muhurat and Vijay Muhurat are the other two Shubh Muhurats that can be kept in mind.

Inauspicious Muhurat for March 8:

Rahu Kalam which is regarded as the most inauspicious time of the day will take place between 8:07 am to 9:35 am while the other two inauspicious timings that is the Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will run from 2:00 pm to 3:29 pm and 4:41 am, March 9 to 6:17 am March 9 respectively.