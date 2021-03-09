Panchang for March 9: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra, Muhurat & Rahu Kaal

Panchang is a daily vedic calendar that plays a significant role in the Hindu religion. It contains all the details about the day and festivals, and the basis of the movement of celestial bodies. According to the Panchang of March 9, 2021, the day will be Krishan Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of Phalguna Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. It is also known as Vijaya Ekadashi which has begunat 3.44 pm on March 8 and will prevail till 3.02 pm on March 9. Devotees observe a day-long Ekadashi fast to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi Parana should be done after sunrise on Dwadashi Tithi.

Here are the other details of the day:

Sunrise time – 6.38 amSunset time – 6.26 pmMoonrise time – 4.49 am on March 10Moonset time – 2.32 pmon March 10

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 9:

Ekadashi Tithi will end at 3.02 pm on March 9 after which Dwadashi will start. Nakshatra for the day will be Uttara Ashadha up to 08:42 pm. Talking about the Rashi, Moon will be in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi while the sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi for a few more days.

Shubh Muhurats for March 9:

Abhijit muhurat, Ravi Yoga and Amrit kalam are believed to be the most auspicious time in Hindu scriptures. On March 9, Abhijit muhurat will take place between 12:08 pm and12:55 pm and Amrit kalam will prevail between 02:17 pm and03:53 pm.

Inauspicious timings for March 9:

Hindu devotees avoid to start any new venture or to step out during the inauspicious muhurats as it doesn’t give favourable outcomes. Rahu kalam, Gulikai kalam and Varjyam are the most inauspicious muhurats. Rahu Kalam that take place for around 90 minutes every day will start at 3.29 pm and will conclude at 4.57 pm on March 9.