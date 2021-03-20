Panchang, March 20, 2021: Check out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and other details for Saturday

Saturday, March 20 is the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalguna of Vikram Samvata 2077. The day will be Saturday or Shaniwara and will also mark the celebration of Rohini Vrat and is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands. It is also believed that keeping this fast will eradicate all the sorrows and poverty from one's life.

Out of the 27 Nakshatra in Jain and Hindu calendar, Rohini is one of them and the fast is kept on the day when the said nakshatra prevails after sunrise. Those who will be keeping the fast need to know that the parana is done during Margashirsha Nakshatra, when Rohini Nakshatra ends.

According to the Hindu Panchang, which is a Vedic calendar, below are the details one needs to know about the day like shubh muhurat, rahu kaal, Nakshatra, etc. These details are considered and followed by the people with the hope that it will bring prosperity, wealth and luck.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The beginning of the day will be marked by the sunrise at 06:25 am, while the sunset will be at 06:32 pm. According to the panchang, the moonrise will take place at 10.31 am, while moonset time is 12:42 am on March 21.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 20:

Saptami Tithi will prevail upto full night. Nakshatra for the day will be Rohini upto 04:46 pm, after which Mrigashirsha will begin. Moon will be in Vrishabha (Taurus) Rashi till 06:09 am on March 21 and will then enter Mithuna (Gemini) Rashi. Sun will prevail in Meena (Pisces) Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 20:

Abhijit Muhurat, known as the most auspicious timing, will be from 12:04 pm to 12:53 pm. It generally lasts for 45 minutes. The Vijaya Muhurat will be from 02:29 pm to 03:18 pm, while the Godhuli Muhurat will prevail from 06:20 pm to 06:44 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 20:

Rahu Kalam,which is one of the most inauspicious timings of the day,will be marked from 09:26 am to 10:57 pm.