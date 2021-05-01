Panchang, May 1, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Saturday

Saturday, May 1 is the Panchami of Krishna Paksha of Baisakh month of the Hindi calendar, according to Panchang. The day will also mark the end of Gandmool at 10:16 am. As per Drik Panchang, this period began on April 29 at 2:29 pm. Gandmool Nakshatra Dosha happens in the birth chart of an individual, when the moon gets placed under any of the six nakshatras at the time of the person’s birth. All the six nakshatras are collectively known as Gandmool Nakshatras.

Many Hindus are of the opinion that if they follow the timings of the panchang for starting auspicious activities, it wear bear favourable fruits. The popular belief is if things are done as per timings mentioned in Panchang, they will bring more prosperity.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise- 05:40 am

Sunset- 06:56 pm

Moonrise- 11:51 pm

Moonset- 09:14 am on May 2

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 1:

Nakshatra for the day is Mula upto 10:16 am after which Purva Ashadha will start. The sun will be in Mesha rashi while the moon will be in Dhanu rashi. It is the Panchami of Krishna Paksha on May 1.

Shubh Muhurat for May 1:

A day, according to Hindu calendar, is divided into prahars and sections, which are categorised as auspicious and inauspicious timings. It is believed that doing work during auspicious timings brings favourable results.

Brahma Muhurat- 04:14 am May 2 to 04:57 am on May 2

Abhijit- 11:52 am to 12:45 pm

Godhuli Muhurat- 6:43 pm to 07:07 pm

Amrit Kalam- 04:26 am May 2 to 05:57 am May 2

Ashubh Muhurat for May 1:

Just like shubh muhurat, there are some inauspicious occasions which are avoided to begin any work.

Rahu Kalam- 8:59 am to 10:39 pm

Gulikai Kalam- 5:40 am to 7:20 am

Varjyam- 8:47 am to 10:16 am, 7:21 pm to 8:52 pm

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here