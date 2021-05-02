Panchang, May 2, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Sunday

May 2 will mark the Krishna Paksha Shashti Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The day is Raviwara (Sunday).According to Hindu panchang, Ravivar, or Sunday, is dedicated to Lord Surya or Sun. Lord Surya is quite significant in Hinduism. He is the central point of the Universe. It is believed that worshiping Lord Surya on a Sunday not only saves one from skin diseases but also provides energy. Many devotees observe fast on Sundays to seek immunity, good health, happiness, support of father and authority, expansion of glory, and success.

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 2:

Sunrise time: 05:40 am

Sunset time: 06.57 pm

Moonrise time: 12.46 am on May 3 pm

Moonset time: 10.16 am

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 2:

The Shashti Tithi will remain up to 2.50 pm in the afternoon and then Saptami Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Purva Ashadha up to 08:59 am, followed by Uttara Ashadha. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi while Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi till 2.46 pm and then it will move to Makara Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 2:

Read about the Shubh muhurat on May 2 to perform any religious work or to start something new. These muhurats are depicted on the basis of the movement of celestial bodies.

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:52 am to 12:45 pm

Vijaya muhurat: 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:44 pm to 07:08 pm

Amrit Kalam: There will be no Amrit Kalam on May 2

Inauspicious timings for May 2:

Read about the inauspicious times to avoid puja, yagna or hawan on May 2.

Rahu kalam: 05:17 pm to 06:57 pm

Gulikai Kalam: 03:38 pm to 05:17 pm

Yamaganda: 12:18 pm to 01:58 pm

Varjyam: 04:47 pm to 06:20 pm

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here