Panchang, May 3, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details For Monday

Ancient Hindu practice of studying the positions of planets and stars to predict certain events might come in handy for those who are planning on taking some long term and significant decisions. Following this Vedic calendar that is rooted in ancient Indian writings, one may be able to take full advantage of auspicious timings that may benefit you.

According to the Hindu calendar, May 3, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha in the Saptami 2078 Aananda of Vikram Samvata. The day will be Monday or Somvara and will mark the Kalashtami, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

The day will begin with sunrise at 05:39 am while the sunset will be at 06:58 pm. The moonrise on May 1 will occur at 01:33 am while moonset time is at 11:19am.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Saptami will remain upto 01:39 PM, after which Ashtami will begin.

Nakshatra for the day will be Uttara Ashadha upto 08:22 AM, after which Shravana will start.

The Moon will be in Makara or Capricorn sign while the Sun will be in Mesha or Aries sign.

Shubh Muhurat:

The most auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat, will remain from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM, while the Amrit Kalam will be from 10:01 PM to 11:37 PM and the Godhuli Muhurat from 06:44 PM to 07:08 PM, respectively.

The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:31 PM to 03:25 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, most ashubh muhurat, will be from 07:19 AM to 08:58 AM. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 01:58 PM to 03:38 PM and 12:23 PM to 01:59 PM, respectively.

It is said that any work beginning during these time frames do not bring favourable results.

