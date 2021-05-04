Panchang, May 4, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

Are you planning on taking some long term and significant decisions, then you should consider taking a look at what the stars have in store for you. The ancient Hindu practice of studying the positions of planets and stars to predict certain events might come in handy for some of you. Following this Vedic calendar that stems from ancient Indian writings, one may be able to take full advantage of auspicious timings that may benefit you in case you are going to take an important decision.

According to the Hindu calendar, May 4, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Ashtami 2078 Aananda of Vikrama Samvata. The day will be Tuesday or Mangalvara and will mark the Agni Nakshatram and Panchaka.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise: 05:38 am

Sunset: 06:58 pm

Moonrise: 02:13 am on May 5

Moonset: 12.21pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details:

Ashtami tithi will be upto 01:10 PM, after which Navami tithi will begin.

Nakshatra for the day will be Shravana upto 08:26 AM, followed by Dhanishtha.

The Moon will be in Makara or Capricorn sign up to 08:44 PM and later shift to Kumbha or Aquarius, while the Sun will be in Mesha or Aries sign.

The Surya Nakashatra will be in Bharani on Tuesday.

Shubh Muhurat:

The most auspicious time of the day, Abhijit Muhurat, will remain from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, while the Amrit Kalam muhurat will last from 10:28 PM to 12:07 AM, May 5 and the Godhuli Muhurat from 06:45 PM to 07:09 PM, respectively. The Vijaya Muhurta will last from 02:31 PM to 03:25 PM.

Ashubh Muhurat:

Rahu Kalam, the most ashubh muhurat of the day, will last from 03:38 PM to 05:18 PM. Gulikai Kalam and Varjyam will take place from 12:18 PM to 01:58 PM, and 12:34 PM to 02:13 PM, respectively.

