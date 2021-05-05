Panchang, May 5, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Panchang is used to predict significant details about the day including tithi, muhurat, kaal, vrat and nakshatra that prevails every day. It also contains details like the sunrise, moonrise timings, and muhurats for the day. May 5 is the Krishna Paksha Navami Tithi of Hindi month Vaishakha in Vikram Samvat 2078. The Navami tithi started at 1.10 pm on May 4 and will prevail till 1.21 am on May 5. The day is Budhawar (Wednesday).

Sunrise and Sunset time for May 5:

Sunrise time- 05:37 am

Sunset time- 6.59 pm

Moonrise time- 2.48 am on May 6 pm

Moonset time- 1.21 pm

Tithi, Nakshatra, and Rashi Details for May 5:

The Navami Tithi will remain up to 1.21 pm in the afternoon and then Dashami Tithi will start. The Nakshatra will be Dhanishtha up to 09:11 am and then it will be Shatabhisha. Sun will remain in Mesha Rashi for few more days while Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurats on May 5:

The Hindu calendar depicts the Shubh muhurat for every day as per the movement of celestial bodies. One should perform any religious work or start something new during these time periods. Here are the timings for Shubh muhurat on May 5

Abhijit Muhurat: There will be no Abhijit muhurat on May 5

Vijaya muhurat: 02:32 pm to 03:25 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:45 pm to 07:09 pm

Amrit Kalam: There will be no Amrit Kalam on May 5

Inauspicious timings for May 5:

Read about the inauspicious times to avoid any puja, yagna or hawan on May 5.

Rahu kalam : 12:18 pm to 01:58 pm

Gulikai Kalam : 10:38 pm to 12:18 pm

Yamaganda: 07:17 pm to 08:58 pm

Varjyam: 04:47 pm to 06:29 pm

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here