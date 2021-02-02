Panchang on February 2: Know about Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rahu Kaal

Panchang, which is a Vedic Calendar, enables people to know about the day or month's auspicious time, inauspicious time, nakshatra and tithi. Knowing these details is of great help as according to the Hindu Beliefs, a person can achieve all the success, happiness, wealth, etc whatever he/she has wished and worked hard for only when the work is commenced at a shubh muhurat also known as an auspicious time. According to the Hindu calendar, February 2, Tuesday, is the Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Mangalawara (Tuesday) and the Panchami Tithi will remain up to 04:19 pm IST, after which Krishna Paksha Shashthi Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.09 am and the sunset will be marked at 6:01 pm.

Here are the details regarding the timings of the sun and moon:

Sunrise time- 7.09 am

Sunset time- 6:01 pm

Moonrise time- 10:47 pm

Moonset time- 10:16 am February 3

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Panchami Tithi will conclude at 04:19 pm on February 2 and the Nakshatra will be Hasta up to 10:33 pm on Tuesday, February 2. After this, Chitra Nakshatra will begin and remain up to 09:08 pm on February 3 Wednesday. Coming to the Rashi details, the sun will remain in Makara (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Kanya (Virgo) Rashi.

Auspicious timings:

Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.57 pm on February 2. This is the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology and is also considered to be one of the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat. People are advised to start all the new things or works at this time to bring prosperity.

Inauspicious timings:

Rahu Kalam will start at 3:18 pm and will conclude at 4:40 pm. This period is considered as the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology and hence is generally not preferred by anyone to start something new as it is said to cause harm or hamper the growth.