Panchayat Orders Social Boycott of 12 Moradabad Families for Visiting Church Regularly
The panchayat members also alleged that no idols of Gods or Godesses were found inside their homes.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Lucknow: Regular visits to a church have led to social boycott of 12 families of Saini community in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad amid accusations of converting to Christianity. The social boycott was called by the caste panchayat of the area.
The panchayat where social boycott of the 12 families was ordered was organised inside a Dharmshala in the Nagfani area by the leaders of the Saini community.
The panchayat members also alleged that no idols of Gods or Godesses were found inside their homes. However, the families refuted the allegations saying they went to the church to ‘cure health issues’.
The police have confirmed that none of them has converted to Christianity. The police have now registered a case 14 members of the panchayat under section 107/116 of the CrPc for prevention of breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity or the commission of any offence or for the public safety.
As per the media reports, the panchayat had ordered complete social boycott of the 12 families and directed the shopkeepers of the community not to sell any goods to them. A fine of Rs 5000 was also decided on all those who were found speaking to or involved in any manner with any member of the 12 families.
Speaking to media, Circle Office, Poonam Sirohi said, “The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) officials have confirmed in their report that all the 12 families of the Saini community have not been baptized or converted. After the LIU report, case was registered against 14 members of the panchayat under section 107/ 116 of CrPc. Police force along with LIU officials are camping in Nawabpura to contain the situation at the moment.”
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
