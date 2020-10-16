Panchayat School Staff Suspended For Religious Conversion

Erode (TN):: The assistant headmaster and a teacher of a panchayat union elementary school have been suspended as they have allegedly been involved in religious conversion of students. According to the education department officials, they got a complaint some days ago saying the two staff of the school near Modakurichi, Erode district, have been converting the students to a particular religion.

Based on the complaint, an enquiry was held and the two were suspended on Thursday by the district chief educational officer Balamurali, the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor