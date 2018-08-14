English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Panchayati Raj Department Bihar Recruitment 2018: 4192 Technical and Accountant-cum-IT Assistant Posts, Apply from August 16
The Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar aims to recruit candidates under the ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Payjal Nishchay Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Gali-Naali Pakkikaran Nishchay Yojana’.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Panchayati Raj Department Bihar Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 4192 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants has been released on the official website of the Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar - biharprd.bih.nic.in.
The application process for the recruitment for the post of Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants will commence from August 16, 2018, however the last date to apply for these posts is not mentioned in the notification.
The Panchayati Raj Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4192
Technical Assistant - 2096
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants - 2096
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant – The applicant must possess a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic.
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants – The applicant must possess a B.Com degree from a recognized university.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.biharprd.bih.nic.in/Recruitment%20of%20Accountant-cum-IT%20Assistant%20and%20JE.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Technical Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,000.
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the merit list of academic qualification. If in case the score of two candidates are same then the candidate with older age will be taken into consideration.
