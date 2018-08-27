English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Panchayati Raj Department Bihar Recruitment 2018 Application Process to begin Tomorrow, 4192
Panchayati Raj Department in Bihar invites applications to fill 4192 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants. Check notification on biharprd.bih.nic.
Panchayati Raj Department Bihar Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 4192 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants has been rescheduled to begin tomorrow, i.e. 28th August 2018 on the official website of the Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar - biharprd.bih.nic.in.
The application process was originally scheduled to commence from 16th August 2018, however, it could not be started due to unknown reasons. The official webpage shows an Important Note as per which the application process will begin on 28th August, 12 noon, and a district wise Reservation list will also be released along with the same. The last date to submit online applications is 27th September 2018, 3pm.
Interested candidates can check the below mentioned link and start applying on the same once the application window is made live.
http://biharprd.bih.nic.in/recruitment.htm
Panchayati Raj Department Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 4192
Technical Assistant - 2096
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants - 2096
Eligibility Criteria:
Technical Assistant – The applicant must possess a Diploma degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic institute.
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants – The applicant must possess a B.Com degree from a recognized university.
Official Advertisement:
http://biharprd.bih.nic.in/Recruitment/JE-Accountant/Recruitment%20of%20Accountant-cum-IT%20Assistant%20and%20JE2.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
Technical Assistant - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,000.
Accountant-cum-IT Assistants - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list based on academic qualification. If in case the score of two candidates are same then the candidate with older age will be taken into consideration.
