Panchayats in Mathura Ban Dowry, Lavish Feasts to 'Improve Social Atmosphere'
Chaudhary Govind Singh, chairman of land development bank, said the initiative would not only benefit local residents and prevent them from facing additional financial burden, but would also improve the social atmosphere.
Image for Representation only.
Mathura: Eight Panchayats in Mathura have issued a diktat banning dowry, consumption of liquor and lavish feasts in 'shraadhs' and post-death rituals.
Chaudhary Govind Singh, chairman of land development bank, who attended one of the panchayat meets on Sunday, said the initiative would not only benefit local residents and prevent them from facing additional financial burden, but would also improve the social atmosphere.
He said social pressures often force people to give dowry and host lavish feasts, but then they spend years paying off the debts.
"Our efforts are to stop these wrong practices and make people aware of the reality. For example, dowry is nothing more than a bribe to the groom's family. The priority should be to educate the girl and make her independent, instead of wasting money by spending lavishly on her wedding," he said.
He said that residents of villages, including Aimal Patti, Singha Patti, Saunkh Dehat, Loriha Patti, Nanupatti and Bachgaon had agreed to implement the ban with immediate effect.
District panchayat representative Bharat Singh said a five-member committee will be formed in every village, which will interact with local residents and make them aware them of the myths related to these evil practices.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America's Ending Didn't Break MCU Rules
- Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved