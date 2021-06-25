Panchkula Youth Held Hostage For Rs 31 Lakh Ransom Money, Rescued By Police

Police in Haryana’s Panchkula district rescued a young man who was held hostage by three kidnappers for a ransom of Rs 31 lakh. One person has been rounded up by the cops. Amit, a resident of sector-7 in Panchkula, told the authorities that the incident took place at the home of one Anil, who Amit said is a suspended officer of Maharashtra Police.

According to Amit, he was asked by Anil to come to his home at Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), and then both of them went to Mohali for lunch. Amit and Anil then returned to the flat. However, when Amit was busy on his phone, three men turned up at the home and started beating him up. They held Amit hostage and ordered him to call his parents to demand Rs 31 lakh ransom money.

Amit then called his employer in sector-9. He told his boss that he has been kidnapped and the criminals are demanding that the money be transferred into their account.

Amit’s boss immediately informed the Sector-5 police station. After tracing Amit’s phone location, the police reached the flat along with his relatives and the employer. As soon as the kidnappers sensed the arrival of police, they released Amit and told him to go downstairs. When the police entered the flat, the three men ran away, but Anil was found there. Police rounded up one person and brought him to the Sector-5 station.

Amit told police that he was brutally beaten by the kidnappers with sticks and belts. More details are awaited as police are investigating Anil’s role in Amit’s kidnapping.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here