Pandav Nagar Murder: Accused Used Knife to Kill Man, Left Body for A Day for Blood to Drain Out | Key Updates

With horror over Shraddha Walkar’s brutal murder still hanging heavy over Delhi, another similar crime has come to light in the eastern part of the national capital. A man allegedly was killed by his wife and his stepson, who then chopped his body into 22 pieces, and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to police, Poonam (48) and her son Deepak (25) were arrested from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar for the murder of her husband Anjan Das (45). Some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on June 5, police said.

Here What We Know Of The Grisly Crime So Far

▶️The victim has a wife and eight sons in Bihar, but he hid this fact from Poonam, police said, adding that a team will be sent there to collect DNA samples of Das’ kin to match his body parts.

▶️Police said that Poonam was furious after Das sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife. She along with her son Deepak from a previous marriage conspired to kill Das.

▶️The mother-son duo had killed Das over suspicion that he was eyeing his stepdaughter and stepson’s wife. Police said that Deepak told them that he agreed to his mother’s plan because Das allegedly harassed his wife.

▶️The duo had begun plotting the murder around March-April, police said, adding that the fridge used for storing Das’ body parts has been seized.

▶️ They had disposed of the body parts at different places in east Delhi over a period of three to four days and buried the skull, police said.

▶️Over the next few days, his legs, thighs, skull and a forearm were recovered following which a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar Police Station.

▶️The accused told police that they mixed sleeping pills in Das’ drink and after he fell unconscious, used a knife and a dagger to kill him. They then slit his throat and waited for the blood to drain out completely before chopping it into pieces.

▶️Following the recovery of body parts in June, police analysed CCTV footage of the area and conducted door-to-door verification. The body was later identified as Das’ which led police to Poonam and Deepak.

▶️Police became suspicious of the two after realising that they had not lodged a missing person’s complaint for Das and when questioned, there were discrepancies in their statements. Subsequently, they confessed to the killing, police said.

▶️The accused confessed in their interrogation that they later cleaned the house and fridge to remove any stench. They also told neighbours that Das had just left home without informing anyone, police said.

