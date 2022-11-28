Pandav Nagar Murder Case: CCTV Captures Mother-Son Duo Dumping Man's Body Parts At Night | Watch

A CCTV footage accessed by Delhi Police in connection with the Pandav Nagar murder case, where a man’s body was chopped and disposed of by his family, showed that the accused mother-son duo used to dump the body parts together in and around Pandav Nagar and other areas of east Delhi at night.

Anjan Das (45) was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25) who were arrested from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

In the footage, the accused son was seen carrying plastic in his hand at night. Her mother, too, was seen following her. The victim’s body was chopped and stored in the fridge after being killed.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

After the CCTV footage was released, cops said it could be one of the times, when the son had left the house to discard the pieces. Poonam can also be seen following him. According to cops, footage from the same CCTV caught the two looking for isolated places where they could dump the parts.

The accused told police that they mixed sleeping pills in Anjan’s drink and after he fell unconscious, used a knife and a dagger to kill him. They then slit his throat and waited for the blood to drain out completely before chopping it into pieces.

Delhi Police’s Special CP (Crime), Ravinder Yadav, said, “Poonam and Deepak dumped the body pieces in isolated areas like behind Ramlila Maidan, and New Ashok Nagar drain. The duo had also buried the skull."

He added, “Situation in Anjan’s family worsened after Deepak got married and deceased use to have ill intentions towards his wife and one of Deepak’s sisters, who used to live with them. Anjan also took all their earnings but was not willing to working himself."

When asked about the murder, Poonam said that Anjan used to have ill intentions towards her children and that’s one of the reasons why his son killed him.

Some of his body parts were found stuffed inside a bag at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri on June 5, police said.

Over the next few days, his legs, thighs, skull and a forearm were recovered following which a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar Police Station.

During a press conference, Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner Police (Crime), Delhi Police, said, “On June 5, some body parts were recovered in Ramlila Maidan, East district. Then for next three days two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were recovered. It was then that a case was filed."

The victim has a wife and eight sons in Bihar, but he hid this fact from Poonam, police said, adding that a team will be sent there to collect DNA samples of Das’ kin to match the body parts.

(with inputs from PTI)

