Pandav Nagar Murder: Police Yet to Recover Weapons Used in Crime

Delhi Police is yet to recover the weapons allegedly used by a woman to kill her husband and chop his body into pieces with the help of her son in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, officials said Tuesday.

Anjan Das (45) was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), residents of Kalyanpuri, who were arrested from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Monday.

According to the police, they had chopped the body into 10 pieces and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi.

A senior police officer Tuesday said the weapons of murder are yet to be recovered. The duo is currently in police custody and efforts are being made to recover all the body parts.

According to the police, they have recovered six body parts so far.

The trigger for the grisly crime was the fact that Das allegedly had ill intentions towards her stepdaughter and Deepak’s wife as well. He was also sending Poonam’s earnings to his other wife and eight children in Bihar.

Poonam worked as a domestic help in the area.

In April, Poonam hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Das with the help of her son Deepak, police said, adding the duo served him alcohol laced with sleeping pills on May 30.

The mother-son stabbed Das with a dagger and a knife on the neck, chest and abdomen. After the murder, the body was kept in a room, the police said.

The blood got drained from the body by the next morning and they then started cutting it into 10 pieces and kept them in the fridge. The accused dumped his body parts over the next three to four days, they said.

The case is eerily similar to the killing of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar in the national capital.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala after a confrontation who then sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

The Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12.

