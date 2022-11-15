Pandemic Relief? Covid-19 Numbers Dip Significantly, Lowest Since 2020

As active Covid-19 cases in the country dipped below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020 last week and the week’s death toll was the lowest since March 2020, could the Covid-19 pandemic finally be waning? Numbers suggest that Covid-19 cases and deaths are its lowest since the initial outbreak in 2020.

The country logged 474 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the lowest since April 6, 2020, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,67,398, as per Union Health ministry data updated on Tuesday morning.

In the last week (November 7-13), India recorded the fewest cases and deaths since March-April 2020, as per a report by Times of India. The country logged 5,420 fresh cases last week, bringing the daily average of new cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 6-12, 2020, the report said. The seven-day test positivity rate dropped to less than 0.59%, which is also the lowest since the early days of the pandemic.

Moreover, at 23 the week’s death toll was the lowest since the last week of March 2020. 54 deaths had been reported in the previous week. The active Covid-19 cases on Monday were recorded at 9,468 as per the Union health ministry website, down from 12,307 on Sunday. The active case count was last below 10,000 on April 14, 2020 as per Times of India data.

While the virus has become less life-threatening, with WHO chief Tedros A Ghebreyesus reporting a 90% drop in global Covid deaths since February and India’s case fatality rate dropping to 0.51% this year, the government or WHO has not yet declared the end of the pandemic. New subvariants of the novel coronavirus have continued to emerge, and the XBB subvariant of the Omicron detected in India last month.

