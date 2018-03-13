English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pandemonium in Kolkata School over Allegation of Lesbianism Against Students
Accusing the management of Kamala Girls School in south Kolkata of having forcibly obtained in writing admission of indulging in lesbianism from their wards, the guardians stormed the room of the acting headmistress and engaged in a verbal duel with her.
Kolkata: Irate guardians staged a noisy protest on Monday after authorities of a Kolkata girls school levelled allegations of lesbianism against 10 of its students.
Accusing the management of Kamala Girls School in south Kolkata of having forcibly obtained in writing admission of indulging in lesbianism from their wards, the guardians stormed the room of the acting headmistress and engaged in a verbal duel with her.
"Some students had complained against 10 students of indulging in such behaviour. We called those students and they admitted it. Considering the sensitive nature of the issue, I asked them to admit it in writing. I have got written admissions from all 10 students," said the acting headmistress.
"Today we called the guardians to apprise them of the issue. Our aim was to discuss the matter with them so that we can bring these girls on the right course through efforts both at home and in school," she said.
The guardians, however, rubbished the allegations. "If two persons hold hands, or put an arm on each other shoulders, that does not mean they are lesbians," said a guardian.
