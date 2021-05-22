Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's Daughter Succumbs to Covid-19, Musician Alleges Negligence of Doctors at Varanasi Hospital

The daughter of renowned Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra of Banaras Gharana died from Covid-19. Mishra and his family members allege that his daughter died due to the negligence of doctors in the private hospital. They are demanding an inquiry into this, but even after 20 days of the incident, Chhannulal Mishra is angry that no action is taken.

Pandit Channu Lal Mishra’s wife and daughter both succumbed to Corona. His wife died first in April and later his elder daughter Sangeeta Mishra died. After Sangeeta’s death, Mishra’s family is accusing the hospital administration of negligence and demanding CCTV footage of his daughter being admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the owner of the hospital, Dr. Manmohan Shyam refuted the claims saying “There was no negligence at any level. The condition of his daughter deteriorated earlier. Oxygen level was 72 when she was admitted. We tried our best but could not save her.”

The whole matter is about Medwin, a private hospital in Madagin, Varanasi. Here Panditji’s elder daughter Sangeeta was admitted after testing positive for Covid19. She died at midnight on 29 April after being admitted for 7 days. After the incident, his younger daughter also created a ruckus in the hospital alleging negligence on the hospital and demanded action from the district administration. After which the administration set up an inquiry committee in the case.

But even after 20 days of the incident, the investigation report is yet to come. After which Pandit Channu Lal Mishra and his family spoke to the media and expressed their pain. “The owner of Medwin Hospital had said that my daughter’s health was improving but what happened all of a sudden that she died suddenly. To know the truth of this, we are demanding CCTV footage. It has been 20 days of investigation but the report has not come yet. In such a situation, I will now complain to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath too,” said Pandit Channu Lal Mishra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested from Varanasi. PM Modi had five proposers during this period, including Padma Vibhushan Pandit Channu Lal Mishra.

