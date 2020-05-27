Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by ‘Chacha Nehru’

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964. The first Prime Minister of independent India breathed his last in Delhi. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

Regarded as one of the most prominent politicians of India, Nehru was homeschooled till the age of 15, after which he went abroad for pursuing his higher studies.

The eminent freedom fighter returned to India at the age of 22 in order to practice law with his father Motilal Nehru.

One of India's finest politicians, Pandit Nehru was also fondly called "Chacha Nehru" by children. Nehru loved children and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day.

Remembering the iconic politician on his 56th death anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the inspirational quotes by him:

On courage: It is only too easy to make suggestions and later try to escape the consequences of what we say.

On life: Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.

On Failure: Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objective and principles.

On Nature: We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.

On Loyalty: Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Twitter.

“Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary,” he tweeted.





Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2020

Senior Congress leader and Nehru’s great-grandson Rahul Gandhi also remembered him. In his tweet, Rahul hailed Nehru as ‘great son of India’. “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India,” read the tweet.