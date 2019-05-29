Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Panel Examining Sub-categorisation of OBCs Granted Another Two-month Extension

The Cabinet in November had extended the term of the panel headed by retired Justice G Rohini, which is examining the crucial issue of creating quota within quota, till May 31.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Panel Examining Sub-categorisation of OBCs Granted Another Two-month Extension
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The five-member panel examining sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has been given an extension of two more months till July 31 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

This is the fifth extension of the term given to the commission, formed in October 2017.

The Cabinet in November had extended the term of the panel headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), which is examining the crucial issue of creating quota within quota, till May 31.

The tenure of the commission was to end on May 31 but has now been extended till July 31, according to a recent order of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The commission has held extensive meetings with all stakeholders, including state governments, state backward classes commissions, community associations and general public, since its formation.

It has also obtained records, caste-wise data of OBCs admitted in a higher education institution as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central government departments, central public sector
undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions.

The panel was mandated to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the central list of OBCs.

It was also tasked with working out a mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and taking up the exercise of identifying castes, sub-castes and communities and classifying them into respective sub-categories.

The commission which was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from the assumption of charge by the chairperson, has been granted several extensions since its formation citing voluminous data obtained from all quarters and the time required for its scientific analysis to prepare a comprehensive report.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram