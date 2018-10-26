English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panel Formed to Decide on Withdrawal of Cases Related to Bhima Koregaon, Maratha Quota Protests
The three-member committee will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and will have two Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) as its members.
Policemen accompany Dalit groups as they staged a protest against the violence in Bhima-Koregaon area of Pune. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday constituted a three-member committee to examine if any of the cases registered during the protests after the Bhima Koregaon violence and the Maratha quota agitation are fit for withdrawal.
No deadline has been set for the committee to submit its report.
Violent protests were witnessed in many places in Maharashtra in January this year after the Dalits visiting a war memorial at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district came under attack.
Similarly, the Maratha community's agitation for quota in jobs and education turned violent in July and August this year.There was a demand from Maratha outfits and other organisations that the cases registered against activists during these two periods be withdrawn.
The three-member committee will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and will have two Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) as its members.
As per the committee's terms of reference, the cases where the damage to the public or private property is not more than Rs 10 lakh, where there has been no loss of life, and where there was no direct attack on police shall be considered for withdrawal.
The committee will also consider withdrawal of cases where the accused are ready to pay the cost for the damage caused.
CCTV footage will be examined to ascertain the extent of damage and whether the accused had assaulted police.
The committee will submit its report with recommendations to the home department, which will place it before a cabinet sub-committee for its decision.
