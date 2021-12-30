Panel Headed by Amit Shah Clears Additional Aid of Over Rs 3,000 Cr for 6 States Hit by Cyclones, Floods

A high-level committee under home minister Amit Shah has approved more than Rs 3,000 crore of additional central assistance to Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal in view of floods, landslides and cyclones, which hit the states this year.

“The high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Union home minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclones in 2021. This shows the resolve of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the people of the six states who faced these natural disasters,” the home ministry said.

Additional amount of Rs 1,133.35 crore has been released to Gujarat, which was affected by Cyclone Tauktae in May, Rs 586.59 crore to West Bengal that witnessed Cyclone Yaas, 51.53 crore to Assam for floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon, and Rs 504.06 crore to Karnataka, Rs 600.50 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Rs 187.18 crore to Uttarakhand.

“This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at the disposal of the states. During the financial year 2021-22, the central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF. Further, Rs 3,543.54 crore has been released to seven states from NDRF,” the ministry stated.

During the year 2021-22, the central government had deputed 22 Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the natural calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a memorandum from the affected state governments.

