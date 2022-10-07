Panel Headed by Ex-CJI Balakrishnan to Examine Giving SC Status to Those Converted to Other Religions

A commission headed by former CJI K G Balakrishnan has been formed by the Centre to look into the matter of providing Scheduled Caste status to people who claim to historically have belonged to the SCs, but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

A three-member team has been formed to examine the issue, which includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member UGC Prof Sushma Yadav, as per a gazette notification issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry on Thursday.

The panel will examine the matter in keeping with the Presidential Orders issued from time to time under article 341 of the Constitution. It will also explore the implications of the decision if implemented on existing Scheduled Castes.

Additionally, it will take into account changes in customs, traditions, and the status of social discrimination and deprivation of people who converted to other religions.

(With PTI inputs)

