Panel Set Up to Probe Sexual Harassment Charge against Delhi Govt Agency's Senior Official

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to probe a complaint of alleged sexual harassment against senior IAS officer Mohanjeet Singh, currently posted with the Government of NCT, Delhi.

The complaint has been lodged by a woman who has worked in Singh's department. The woman claims to have been at the receiving end of unwanted and inappropriate WhatsApp messages sent by Singh.

The complaint was filed a few days back and Baijal has formed a panel to look into it', said a government officer on condition of anonymity.

Singh, a 1991 cadre IAS officer, holds the charge of Managing Director, DSIIDC and Principal Secretary , Industries.

The committee headed by Urban Development Department Secretary and Commissioner Manisha Saxena has been asked to give its report in a time-bound manner, a top government functionary said.

"The committee was formed by the Delhi government on direction of the Lt Governor on June 21 to probe the charge of sexual harassment against the DSIIDC MD. The committee will work in a time-bound manner although it has not been given any time period to complete the probe," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)