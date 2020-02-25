Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Panel Submits Report on Clause 6 of Assam Accord to CM Sonowal

Sonowal is scheduled to submit the report later in the day or on Wednesday to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sarbananda_Sonowal
File photo of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

Guwahati: A high-level committee (HLC) on implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord formally submitted its report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Tuesday.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord pledges to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Justice (retd) B K Sharma, the chairman of the MHA-constituted panel, handed over the report to the chief minister, in the presence of the state cabinet.

Sharma, during the hand-over of the sealed document, said the committee has met people across Assam before preparing the report.

Sonowal is scheduled to submit the report later in the day or on Wednesday to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, president Dipankar Nath and general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi -- all part of the HLC -- however, were not present on the occasion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram