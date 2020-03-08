Panel Suggests Withdrawal of 91 Cases Against Tribals in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Areas
In October, 2019, the committee recommended withdrawal of 313 cases registered under the Chhattisgarh Excise Act against tribals in the above eight naxal-affected districts.
Representative Image.
Raipur: The committee set up to review offences lodged against tribals in naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh has recommended withdrawal of 91 such cases in eight districts.
During a meeting held on March 7 and 8, the Justice (retired) AK Patnaik committee reviewed 234 cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other Acts against people belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon districts, an official statement said.
The panel has recommended withdrawal of 91 cases from the prosecution, it said.
Of these cases, the panel recommended to resolve 81 cases through the 'Plea of Bargaining' under Section 265 (A) of the CrPC, it said.
In October, 2019, the committee recommended withdrawal of 313 cases registered under the Chhattisgarh Excise Act against tribals in the above eight naxal-affected districts.
"The decision to withdraw prosecution in 404 cases has been taken by the panel in the past six months," the release said.
According to officials, soon after the formation of the Congress government in the state in December 2018, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel decided to review the police cases lodged against tribals from insurgency-hit areas, particularly Bastar region, while expressing concern over harassment faced by them.
Accordingly, a seven-member review committee led by Justice (retired) Patnaik was constituted on March 8 last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Rented 1-Room Set to Swanky Bungalow, Neha Kakkar's Journey Will Inspire You to Work Harder
- Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Rock Bikinis on Family Pool Day
- Selena Gomez Says Kissing Dylan Sprouse Was 'One Of The Worse Days' Of Her Life
- Tamil Nadu Woman Makes Eco-friendly Sanitary Pads to Promote Menstrual Hygiene
- ICC T20 World Cup | Parents in Attendance as Harmanpreet's India Prepare for Historic Final