News18 » India
1-min read

Panel to Assess Property Damage During Anti-CAA Protests in Muzaffarnagar

Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the process has started to asses the damage to public property and for fixing responsibility on the persons who committed the act.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Muzaffarnagar: The district authorities here have set up a panel under the additional district magistrate to identify persons who were responsible for damaging public property during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20 in Muzaffarnagar.

Speaking to PTI here on Saturday, panel in-charge Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the process has started to asses the damage to public property and for fixing responsibility on the persons who committed the act.

He said 25 claims (representations) of property losses have been received and police reports have been sought to identify those responsible for the loss.

After receiving the reports, notices will be issued to the identified people, the ADM said.

So far, 40 cases have been registered and 73 people detained in connection with the anti-CAA protests in the district. Also, the police's special investigation cell has started investigation into the violence cases.

As a precautionary measure, Internet services which were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again on Friday in several UP districts including Muzaffarnagar. There were no reports of any untoward incident in the state on the day.

