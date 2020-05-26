INDIA

1-MIN READ

Pangolin Rescued from Quarantine Facility in Odisha's Cuttack to Undergo Covid-19 Test

The Pangolin was rescued from a quarantine center in Athagarh forest range. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The Pangolin was rescued from a quarantine center in Athagarh forest range. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

A team of the Athagarh forest division rescued the female pangolin from a quarantine centre in Mahulia in the Baramba range on Monday night.

  • IANS Bhubaneswar
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
The wildlife wing of Odisha has decided to conduct Covid-19 test of a pangolin, which was rescued from a quarantine facility in Athagarh area in Cuttack district, an official said on Tuesday.

This will be the first time that swab samples of a pangolin will be sent for Covid-19 testing in the state.

After getting information from the Mahulia Sarpanch, the forest officials seized the pangolin from the quarantine centre.

After getting information from the Mahulia Sarpanch, the forest officials seized the pangolin from the quarantine centre.

"As the pangolin has been rescued from a quarantine centre in Athagarh area, we are taking steps to conduct Covid-19 testing," informed Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer, Sasmita Lenka.


