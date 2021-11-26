Panic After Another Mystery 'Boom' Heard Near Bengaluru, Disaster Monitoring Body Denies it

Panic spread in Karnataka’s Bidadi on Friday when a loud, explosion-like sound was reported from the are between 11.50am and 12.15pm.

While the police control room in Bidadi, which is about 32 km from the state capital Bengaluru, denied the explosion, residents of Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajeshwari Nagar and Kaggalipura claimed to have heard the loud boom sound.

According to NDTV, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said their data had not picked up any explosion-like spike in sound. “Data was analysed from our seismic observatories for any seismic signatures or possible earthquake signals during the said period. The seismographs show no signatures of local tremors or earthquake," the KSNDMC said in a press note.

The incident triggered speculations of whether it was a similar sonic boom that the city heard in July.

On July 2, people of Bengaluru heard loud “boom" or “thud" sounds. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the noise was heard in ISRO Layout, HSR Layout, Benson Town, Sarjapur, Ulsoor, south Bengaluru, east Bengaluru and JP Nagar areas of the city.

