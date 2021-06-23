Panic Among Fishermen, Locals as Thousands of Dead Fish Surface on Bengal’s Digha Beach

There have surfaced rows and rows of dead fish on Digha beach in West Bengal, causing massive panic among the fishermen and the locals. Several fishermen told News18 that they have never witnessed an event of this magnitude before and the locals are equally shocked. Some clamed that the fish that have emerged on the beach are, in fact, ‘sea frog’ (puffer fish). Fish experts have now been told to find out the species.

The locals said these puffer fish were caught in the fishermen’s net around 11 am on Monday. Now these dead fishes/sea frogs that have come to the beach can rot and spread pollution and diseases. So just as one should try to find out who killed them, these fishes should be buried quickly, the locals said.

Initially, thousands of sea frogs/puffer fish are believed to have died after being caught in the nets of those fishermen. However, locals are claiming that the carcasses, which run into thousands, have never been seen lying on the beach like this before.

The incident, at a time when country is struggling with coronavirus pandemic, has caused a stir across the Digha belt. Environmentalists fear that it could affect the ecosystem.

