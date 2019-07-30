Panic Among Passengers After Pilot of Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flight Aborts Take-off at Last Minute
An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.
File photo of an IndiGo Airlines flight.
Bhopal: More than 150 passengers of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the city survived a scare on Monday evening when the pilot aborted take-off at the last minute at the Raja Bhoj airport here due to a technical glitch in the aircraft's wheels, an official said.
An IndiGo airline executive confirmed the incident and said all the passengers were safe.
"There were 155 passengers in the plane and all of them were safe," IndiGo's Bhopal station manager Ekta Shrivastava told PTI.
Shrivastava said the Mumbai-bound flight's take-off was aborted at the last minute by the alert pilot after detecting a technical snag in the aircraft's wheels.
However, after necessary repairs, the same aircraft later took-off for Mumbai, she added.
The flight, 6E983, was about to take-off when suddenly the pilot stopped it using emergency brakes, a passenger said, requesting anonymity.
"The plane was moving at a high speed before take-off when it suddenly stopped with a loud sound, causing panic among passengers," he said.
The incident took place between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm, the passenger said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 83 Will Show Light Moments Between Kapil Dev and His Wife Romi, Says Deepika Padukone
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials